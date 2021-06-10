Springfield Police seek help identifying two men who attempted to attack a woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who ran up to a woman getting out of her car.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of South Broadway.

Security video shows two men getting out of a grey Ford Explorer and approaching a woman getting a child out of the backseat of her car, which is parked in her driveway.

SPD describes the Explorer as having tinted windows, between 2016-2019 model year with some sort of sticker on the back glass on the right side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Police say the woman was not injured in the incident.