Springfield Police searching for missing, endangered woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered woman and is asking for the public’s assistance.

The missing person is Cassandra J. Lee, 40. Lee was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A witness saw her get into a White Ford Econo van and heading to an unknown destination. The van left westbound from 1314 Chestnut.

Lee is a white female, she is 5’4, 180 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has tattoos on both wrists, both calves, and her left shoulder. Lee was last seen wearing jeans, a green V-neck shirt, and carrying a black purse.

Lee was reportedly making suicidal statements prior to going missing and has attempted suicide in the past. According to her family, she suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury and schizophrenia and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Police are seeking to confirm her well-being. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).