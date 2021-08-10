Springfield police search for missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a person who has been missing since Monday.

Marteze “Tez” Ward was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on August 9th in the area of Fellows Lake.

Ward is a 32-year-old black man. He is about 5’11 and 180 lbs.

He has curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing square glasses, a green shirt, and dark grey or green shorts with brown sandals. He is likely on foot.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Ward and ask that anyone with information call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.