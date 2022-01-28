SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing one-year-old girl named Emma Miller.

Emma has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be with her parents, Montana Peebles, a 5’11 120lbs 20-year-old white woman with blue eyes and red/pink hair, and Joseph Miller, a 5’7 163 lbs. 28-year-old black man with brown eyes.

A court order has been issued for Emma to be released to the custody of the Division of Youth Services due to abuse or neglect.

The suspects are known to be armed and may be in a small black SUV or passenger car. They may be leaving the area on February 1st to travel to Connecticut.

The couple was last seen leaving their trailer home in a small black car with an unknown white male driver.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).