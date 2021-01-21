Springfield Police say most residents complying with masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s masking ordinance is still in place for at least a few more months and police officers are tasked with enforcing the rule.

According to Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams, the majority of folks are complying with Springfield’s mask mandate.

If someone does not comply, the current ordinance sets up a $100 fine.

Williams said the department gets between 30 and 40 calls about masking each week and the violater usually leaves by the time the police shows up.

“We have written some masking violations, we’re averaging a couple a week out of that,” said Williams. “Either repeat offenders, or the people who are still there. Or there’s a business that’s not coomplying, that’s been very few and far between. It’s like anything else, compliance with the ordinance is what we’re requesting. And officers will certainly write the ticket if they encounter someone in response to that complaint that is still there.”

Anyone with concerns about violations to the mask ordinance can call 911 or the dispatch center.