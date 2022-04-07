SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police said they need the public’s help finding a man who is following women around town.

In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon, Springfield Police said a man is flagging down women and following them to a parking lot to tell them they have a flat tire.

Police said on more than one occasion, the man has approached the woman with a tire gauge and asked them to get out of their car so he can show them the flat tire. According to Springfield Police, none of the women had a flat tire.

These incidents happened during daylight hours between March 16 and April 3, 2022.

This is the description Springfield Police shared of the man and his car:

Tall, white man

Mid 20s or early 30s

Beard, brown/red hair

Muscular build

Driving a 4-door red sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruz with a moon/sunroof





Courtesy: Twitter/@SGFPolice

Springfield Police said these incidents have been happening all over the Springfield area, with one incident near Strafford.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the car or the man by his description to call 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.