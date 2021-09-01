Springfield Police release names of those killed in crash at Glenstone and Cherry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police have identified the people who were killed in a crash at Glenstone Avenue and Cherry Street on August 27. Investigators also say they believe the driver who survived the crash may have been impaired, but they are waiting for toxicology results.

57-year-old Felix Gonzalez and 25-year-old Amber Kendall were killed in the crash. Police say the driver of a Nissan pickup drove through the intersection at Cherry and Glenstone, hitting the Kia driven by Kendall. The impact sent the Kia into the windshield of the semi-truck Gonzalez was driving, according to police. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kendall died at the hospital.

The driver of the Nissa truck, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marks the eighteenth and nineteenth traffic fatalities in Springfield in 2021.