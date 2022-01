SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the man who died after being arrested on Saturday.

43-year-old Springfield resident Tymel Bowman passed away on January 22 in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Bowman was arrested for an outstanding warrant of 4th-degree assault of a special victim (police officer).

The Springfield Police Department is still investigating the incident and Bowman’s family has been notified.