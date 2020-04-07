Springfield Police release 2019 crime numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released their crime numbers for 2019 and they are similar to the last decade.

“Overall when you look at all of those uniform crime reporting numbers, we’re about exactly where we were crime reports as we were 10 years ago,” said Paul Williams, Springfield Police chief.

Williams says aggravated assaults involving guns saw a big jump in cases in the last few years. This jump is likely because of the constitutional carry law passing in 2016, leading to more people handling personal disputes with guns.

Officers, for the first time in a decade, gave out more warnings during traffic stops in 2019 than actual citations.

Williams says it’s because officers tend to focus more on trying to catch criminals rather than to writing tickets and because there is a lack of jail space.

“I think officers absolutely know that, the lack of jail space, the lack of accountability created by that jail issue,” Williams said. “And instead of writing that ticket, they’re going to move on, give that warning.”

Councilwoman Jan Fisk brought up a trend of more panhandlers in the city, Williams says panhandling itself isn’t a crime but there are laws to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

Williams encourages people to call 911 if they see someone standing in the road.