Springfield Police participate in training against racial bias

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department continues to train officers on racial profiling. A split-second decision can mean life or death for an officer or the public.

The FBI is now working on a way to track police officers’ use of force. These efforts come after a recent report shows a growing number of US police department officers receiving implicit bias training.

August 9, 2019, marks the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, an unarmed black teen who was shot by a white cop in Ferguson. Since then police departments across the United States have added training that shows officers how to manage unconscious biases which include race.

SPD said they began racial profile training back in 2000. Major Greg Higden said the training included diversity and awareness.

In 2011 the department introduced implicit bias training. They said the training has been beneficial.

The training is conducted by Wes and Francine Pratt of Pratt Consultants.

Higden said officers receive the training annually.

