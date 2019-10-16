Springfield police participate in physical education classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A group of Springfield Police Officers traded in their uniforms for gym gear.

SPD in PE is a new program that gives Springfield police officers a chance to interact with some students through play.

Today, officers spent the day at Cherokee Middle School where they participated in physical education classes with the students.

Jasmine Bailey of SPD said the program is an opportunity to build healthy relationships between police officers and local youth.

This is a developing story.