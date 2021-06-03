Springfield Police organize yield check in Doling Neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police officers are continuing their work to keep pedestrians safe by setting up a yield check in the Doling Neighborhood.

On June 3, police will be checking to make sure drivers are yielding at the Broadway Avenue and Talmage Street intersection in Springfield.

Those driving in the neighborhood will see signs saying there is a yield check happening in the area.

Officers will give warnings to drivers who are not yielding for pedestrians and talking to any pedestrians putting themselves and others at risk.

Yield checks are funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.