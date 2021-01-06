Springfield Police Officers now carrying Narcan

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has announced that all uniformed officers will now be carrying Narcan.

Narcan is an emergency medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. Officers will also be provided with quicker access to tourniquets which are devices used to apply pressure in order to stop bleeding during an emergency.

“Preventable blood loss is one of the most common causes of death and more than 30 citizens died in Springfield from opioid overdoses in 2020. These tools are, quite literally, lifesavers, and while it’s unfortunate that we need them, we are glad to have the added options to better serve our community.” Police Chief Paul Williams.

Additional training is also provided to all officers so they can most effectively utilize these tools.

For the entire release, you can view that on the City’s website.