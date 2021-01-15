Springfield Police officer on administrative leave after being charged with domestic assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police Officer Nicholas brasser has been placed on administrative leave after a domestic assault situation that occurred Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Lieutenant Jennifer Charleston, Officer Brasser has been placed on administrative leave pending the internal investigation, which is separate from the criminal investigation. Lt. Charleston says Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams was notified immediately of Brasser’s arrest.

Court documents say Brasser has been charged with:

Third-degree domestic assault

Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person

According to a probable cause statement from Springfield Police, officers responded to an apartment complex and heard a loud screaming argument coming from one of the apartment buildings. Officers then went to the third floor of the building and knocked on the door, and a man, identified as Brasser, opened the door.

Court documents say officers asked Brasser to leave the apartment, but he went back inside and confronted the female he was arguing with, saying, “now you’re going after my career.”

The officers went into the apartment and grabbed Brasser by the arm, pulling him towards the front door, telling Brasser to stop. Brasser talked to the officers, and they noticed a moderate odor of intoxicants coming from him, court records say.

Court documents say more officers arrived at the scene to handle Brasser and the main officer who reported to the incident went into the apartment to talk to the female, identified as T.D.

T.D. told the officer that Basser put his hand around her neck, causing a horizontal red line. The officer also noticed a moderate smell of intoxicants on her breath. She told the officer what led to Brasser putting his hand on her neck.

T.D. told the officer she was working at a bar when Brasser came in to watch a football game. She ended her shift and joined Brasser for some drinks and to watch the game. She told police that before it was time to leave the bar, she told Brasser to stop drinking, and they would drink more at home. She then went to the restroom with a friend, and when she came back, she noticed Brasser was taking a shot, and she again told him to stop. Brasser then said, ” Then why did you go to the bathroom with a lesbian.”

T.D. told the officer Brasser thinks she wants to be with her friend, but she does not. She then said that she and Brasser started arguing about it and left in Brasser’s truck. The probable cause statement says the argument escalated as they got closer to the apartment. Brasser reached over to T.D. and grabbed her by the throat. T.D. told police she could breathe and that he then forcefully pushed her to the back seat. While back there, she kicked Brasser on the head and once the truck came to a stop in the parking lot of the apartment complex, she ran out toward the building.

Court records say that Brasser bear-hugged her from behind and carried her back to the truck as she was running. T.D. told police during this time, she kept telling Brasser to calm down. She then walked back to the apartment.

During a follow-up interview by investigators, T.D. confirmed what she had originally reported on scene. T.D. did tell the investigator Brasser drank two and a half maybe three pitchers of Michelob Ultra and two shots of Rumple.

During a post-arrest interview with Brasser, he confirmed what had happened at the bar that T.D. worked at. Brasser told the investigator that he believed T.D. was going to hit him, and he then put his arm out, causing T.D. to go into the backseat of the truck. Brasser did deny choking T.D. The investigator showed Brasser the photographs of T.D.’s neck, and he said he did not realize he had grabbed her. During this incident, Brasser told the investigator that T.D.’s mother had called during the incident, and he told her he did not assault T.D.

Court documents say Brasser told the investigator that he was a broken man and he was afraid of losing his job.

The investigator reached out to T.D.’s mother about the incident. She said she called T.D., and Brasser answered and kept yelling at her. She said she heard T.D. scream, “he choked and strangled me.”

Court documents say the mother wanted to hear from T.D., and Brasser said, “I was defending myself; she hit me in the eye.”

The mother later arrived on scene the night of the incident, and Brasser told her, ” This is all her fault if she had kept her mouth shut, nothing would have happened. I didn’t hurt her.” Brasser told the mother T.D. is ruining his career.

Court documents say the investigator again reached out to T.D. after the incident. She said a month and a half before the incident on January 10, Brasser assaulted her by punching her several times, threw her into his truck, drove her to a field near S. Scenic and told her to get out and that he was going to kill her. T.D. told the investigator she had drank alcohol that day and took Codeine. She said she contacted someone to drive her home.