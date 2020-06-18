Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe is on his way to Colorado for rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Officer Mark Priebe is leaving Thursday, June 18 for treatment after his injury.

Priebe was escorted down Chestnut Expressway in front of the Springfield police headquarters around 10:30 a.m.

Dozens of officers and city employees could be seen waving on the side of the road as Officer Priebe’s ambulance passed by.

Officer Priebe is on his way to Colorado where he will undergo treatment for his injuries.

Related Stories:

All we know so far in Springfield Officer Mark Priebe’s case

Man who struck officer determined responsible for feces vandalism

“We can’t thank you enough” Heather Priebe thanks the community for their support

BREAKING: Jon Routh charged for pinning officer to SPD barricade

Community hosts vigil to send love to Officer Mark Priebe

BREAKING: Medical update on SPD Officer Mark Priebe