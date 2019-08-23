Springfield police now patrol Missouri State campus 24/7, eliminating overnight gap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — As part of an expanded pact, Springfield police officers will now patrol the Missouri State campus 24 hours a day.

The police substation on campus has long been staffed from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m., leaving a four-hour gap overnight.

The MSU Board of Governors voted Aug. 8 to revise its longstanding agreement with the Springfield Police Department to staff the substation at all times. The university will pay the city $819,850 for the 2019-20 year, an increase of $59,791, or 7.9 percent.

Currently, there are 10 full-time police officers assigned to the substation, and they work 10-hour shifts. The additional funds will cover overtime for the assigned officers to staff the substation from 3-7 a.m.

MSU President Clif Smart said calls for services have typically been low during the four-hour period, but the university wanted the gap eliminated. “It allows us to tell parents and students that we always have police presence on campus, 100 percent of the time.”

