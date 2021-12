SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines will undergo a brief outage today, December 7th, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Police say the outage is due to city-wide phone maintenance. The non-emergency phone lines will be fully operational Wednesday, December 8th at 7 a.m.

Many reports can be filed online here. For all emergencies call 911.