UPDATE: April Schackart and Liam Larimore located

UPDATE: Battlefield Police located April Schackart and Liam Larimore.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is searching for April Schackart,40, and Liam Larimore, her five-year-old son.

They were last seen on Jan. 2, 2019 at 2140 N. Oakland Ave in a white GMC truck.

April’s boyfriend reported them missing. He last spoke to her on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

There are no known medical issues for either of them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 9-11, the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).

