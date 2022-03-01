SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Springfield Police Department announced they will be launching a crime prevention initiative to help reduce crime and educate the public.

The campaign features public service announcements aired by local media partners as well as trending crime video updates available on the department’s social media and website.

Each quarter will focus on a different crime and how to prevent said crime from happening.

The initiative will focus on vehicle thefts this quarter.

According to a press release by SPD, each January, an average of 112 vehicles are reported stolen, based on data from 2018-2022. Of the vehicles reported stolen, approximately 40 percent are stolen while warming and unattended, and 51 percent are stolen from a home or apartment parking area. While about 80 percent of stolen vehicles are recovered and returned to their owners, they’re rarely recovered in good condition.

Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Residents should never leave their vehicle idling with the keys inside and should always lock their vehicle. Watch the latest PSA on preventing vehicle thefts.