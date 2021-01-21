Springfield police issuing more traffic violations despite fewer drivers on roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department said there are fewer people on the roads but more traffic violations.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said the amount of speeding tickets his officers have written has doubled.

“Just in the first nine months of the year, officers have written more than double the amount of speeding tickets this year than we did last year — 2020 versus 2019,” said Williams. “Red-light violations are also included in that, so our traffic unit is actively enforcing and doing more traffic enforcement than we have in the past.”

Williams said since COVID-19 forced people to stay home his officers have had to increase enforcement efforts for drivers who violate traffic laws.

Since the city doesn’t use red-light traffic cameras, Williams said they have to rely on citizens to let them know about problem areas.

If you are seeing speeding and traffic violations in a certain part of town, you can let the Springfield Police Department know and it will increase patrols there.