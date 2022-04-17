SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have issued a silver advisory for a 79-year-old woman who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police say Esther Bedell was last seen at 1406 E. Pacific Street at 4:00 p.m. April 17, 2022.

Bedell is a black woman, who is 5’3″ tall and weighs about 145 lbs. Bedell has black hair, and brown eyes, and is wearing a black bonnet, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black slippers.

Police said Bedell walked away from the location on East Pacific Street Sunday afternoon. Bedell has a history of entering and sitting in random vehicles.

Anyone who sees or has contact with Bedell should call 911 immediately, or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.