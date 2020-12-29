Springfield Police involved in shooting, woman taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police have taken a woman into custody and taken her to a local hospital after she was shot by a Springfield Police officer she had attempted to run down, according to a police spokeswoman.

Jasmine Bailey with the Springfield Police Department says the incident at Chestnut Expressway and Main Street occurred after the officer tried to stop the woman in a car the officer believed was stolen. The driver attempted to run over the officer and the officer fired shots at the woman, Bailey said.

The suspect was found a few blocks away on Commercial Street with gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital, she said. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police tell Ozarks First that the officer was not injured.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First will have more details when they become available.

