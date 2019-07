SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police were led through the streets of Springfield in a car chase early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended in the 900 block of N National when the fleeing vehicle plowed through a yard and crashed into a home.

A passenger was briefly trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

There is currently no word on who was taken to the hospital or the severity of any injuries.

This story is still developing and we will update with more information as it becomes available.