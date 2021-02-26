Springfield police investigating two crime scenes, one with suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding a body near the 1300 block of North Concord.

An Ozarks First crew on scene is reporting four police cars at a home blocked off with police tape.

Officers are also at a scene at the corner of Lyon and Locust in Springfield, just a few blocks from where the body was found.

An Ozarks First crew on scene said multiple people were escorted out of the building on Lyon and Locust in handcuffs for questioning.

Springfield police said the two scenes are “potentially” connected.

The following photos were taken by a Ozarks First journalist on Lyon and Locust below:

This is a developing story.