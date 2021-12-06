Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible suspicious death.

Monday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in Northwest Springfield.

Officers arrived to find one person dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the SPD Public Information Officer, one person of interest is in custody and officers are awaiting approval for a search warrant to investigate further.

Details about the deceased person will be released later in the investigation and more details will be posted to the SPD website as they become available.