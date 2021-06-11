Springfield police investigating crash that killed an older man over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that killed a 70-year-old man over the weekend.

According to a press release, on June 5, a 70-year-old James R. Lane was traveling south on Orchard Crest towards Junction in a Dodge Ram. The truck left the east side of the road hitting several trees and coming to rest in a culvert.

Authorities attempted life-saving efforts on the scene until paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the crash. This is the seventh fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.