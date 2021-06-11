Springfield police investigating crash that killed an older man over the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that killed a 70-year-old man over the weekend.

According to a press release, on June 5, a 70-year-old James R. Lane was traveling south on Orchard Crest towards Junction in a Dodge Ram. The truck left the east side of the road hitting several trees and coming to rest in a culvert.

Authorities attempted life-saving efforts on the scene until paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the crash. This is the seventh fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now