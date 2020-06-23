Springfield Police investigating a fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

4120 West Kearney near the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Officers say they were called for what was originally reported as a burglary situation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Another man is in custody. SPD believes the victim was either a resident or a former resident that might have been evicted from one of the homes where his body was discovered.