Springfield Police investigate robbery on N. Glenstone, looking for a white male suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is actively investigating a robbery at a bank on N. Glenstone Ave.

According to SPD, a white male in his 40s or 50s walked into the Guaranty Bank at 2109 N. Glenstone and gave bank tellers a note stating he wanted money. A teller gave the man money, police do not know how much the man left with.

The man then left the front door of the bank. SPD is currently waiting to watch video surveilence footage to get more information on the suspect. Police tell Ozarks First the man was wearing a grey plaid shirt.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

This is a developing story.