Springfield Police investigate man’s death after responding to assault call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are investigating after a man died in north Springfield Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a house near Kansas Expressway and High Street around 1:00 p.m. after an assault was reported.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a medical emergency. Police say the medical emergency was not related to the assault. Officers also say there were no visible signs of an assault. The man was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.









An officer stayed on the scene to investigate and rule out assault as the cause of death. Officers took a person to Springfield Police headquarters for questioning, but no one has been arrested. Crime scene units will process the scene. Police say they don’t know if charges will be filed, and foul play is not suspected at this time.