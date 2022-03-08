SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death.

According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, 2022.

When she returned, an eight-month-old child, whom she had left in a car seat, was not breathing and she called 911. The eight-month-old was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted on March 4 showed a doctor believed the cause of death was asphyxiation, telling officers it’s possible the chest clip on the child’s car seat inhibited his breathing.

The probable cause statement said the infant had bruising on the front of his neck and had no known medical conditions.

Police said Lundstrom lied to officers at first about whether she took the children with her when she left the house. However, she later admitted to leaving the children in her bedroom while she was away, leaving all but two of the children in child restraint car seats, according to the PC statement. Investigators say they believe this was not the first time the children were left alone.

Lundstrom was arrested and charged with 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, 1st-degree endangerment the Welfare of a Child – Death of a Child, eight counts of 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License on March 8th.