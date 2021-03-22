Springfield police investigate four separate shots fired calls over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is investigating four shots fired calls from over the weekend.

According to the SPD Blotter report on Facebook, the shootings occurred at the following locations on these days:

Saturday, March 20th at 7:52 p.m., Calhoun and West Bypass

Saturday, March 20th at 9:11 p.m., W. Billings

Saturday, March 20th at 10:33 p.m., S. Ferguson

Sunday, March 21st at 12:04 a.m., Atlantic and Summit

Saturday, March 20th, 7:52 p.m.

Police say the first investigation at Calhoun and West Bypass began when multiple calls were reported between a white car and a maroon SUV. Police say they were able to contact the victim near West Bypass and Waddill in a white car with a deflated front tire.

The victim told police a suspect threatened him in the maroon SUV. Police say the driver of the maroon SUV began following the victim and shooting at him. Police were later able to find the SUV in the 3000 block of W. Commercial. Police say there was a short barricade, but the suspect exited the car and was arrested.

Saturday, March 20th, 9:11 p.m.

Police say multiple calls were made in the area of W. billings for 10-15 gunshots fired in the area. When officers got to the scene, they were able to find 13 spent shell casings at the dead-end of Billings. Police report there were no injured suspects found, and no witnesses were around for the actual shooting. Police say several people told them that a red passenger car and a silver car were involved.

Saturday, March 20th, 10:33 p.m.

Police received another report for multiple shots fired in the area of S. Ferguson. Police found a total of 10 spent shell casings in the road. One person told police they thought the shots came from the passenger side of a silver sedan but could provide no additional information. No damage was found, and no one was injured.

Sunday, March 21st, 12:04 a.m.

Police were called to the 800 block of E. Garfield for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, police found eight spent shell casings on Atlantic, from Summit to 834 E. Atlantic. Again police say there were no victims and no suspect information.