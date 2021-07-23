Springfield police investigate fatal two-car crash from late June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash from late June.

According to SPD, the crash happened on the evening of June 24 when officers were sent to the 1800 block of N. Golden Ave. Police say a Toyota Camry, driven by 31-year-old Alex Gurley, was traveling south on Golden near Thoman Street.

Police say Gurley attempted to pass a 2004 BMW also traveling south. The BMW then tried to make a left turn, and the two cars collided. Gurley lost control of his car, causing it to overturn, leading to Gurley being ejected.

Gurley was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and died on July 3.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the SPD at 417-864-1810.