Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash that left a man from Crane, Missouri dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Crane has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday morning at Campbell and James River Freeway.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. when a motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Robert Butler collided with a Toyota Corolla. Police say the collision happened when the Corolla was stopped on the eastbound off-ramp of James River at Campbell in the right turn lane to head south. As the Corolla began turning onto Campbell, the motorcycle, which was on Campbell under the overpass, abruptly changed lanes into the path of the Corolla, causing them to collide.

According to a press release, Butler was ejected from the motorcycle and was by a Ford Explorer also traveling south on Campbell. The motorcycle continued to slide down the road hitting a Chevy Equinox.

Police say Butler was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are considering speed as a contributing factor to the crash.

Officers with SPD’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. They are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the sixteenth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.