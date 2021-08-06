Springfield police investigate fatal crash involving two motorcycles and one car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department says one person has died after a motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday night.

According to police, around 10 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Lawn after two motorcycles struck a car in the intersection. The drivers of each motorcycle were injured and were taken to a Springfield hospital.

One of the motorcyclists, 58-year-old Noel Dedios, died from the crash and the other driver is still in the hospital.

Police say the crash happened when the motorcycles were traveling north on Campbell approaching Walnut Lawn from the south. Another car was traveling south on Campbell and began to turn left onto Walnut Lawn. The motorcycles hit the turning car nearly simultaneously in the intersection causing the motorcyclists to be ejected.

SPD is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 417-864-1810. This is the 14th fatal vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.