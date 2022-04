SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened at Kansas Expressway and Division Street. According to authorities, a man stood on the raised median when a silver SUV veered towards the raised median and struck him.

The SUV drove over the median and into southbound traffic and then drove away onto West Division Street.

Police have not released the name of the victim.