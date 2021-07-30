Springfield police identify woman who died after crash on N. Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the woman who died Thursday night after her car hit a tree in front of Evangel University.

According to a press release, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Leah Renea Gresham of Springfield. Police say Gresham was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed on Glestone from Division.

Police say Gresham maneuvered between several other vehicles before losing control and driving off the right side of the road. The Malibu hit a utility pole, rolled, and then struck a tree in front of Evangel.

Gresham was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.

Police are still investigating the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone who has additional information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the 13th fatal car crash in Springfield in 2021.