Springfield Police identify victim in single motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the driver in a fatal motorcycle accident from Friday morning.

According to a press release, the driver has been identified as 20-year-old Sean Carter from Republic. The release states Carter lost control of his motorcycle, left the road, and was ejected onto a concrete barrier between concrete pillars under the U.S. Highway 65 bridge.

The crash happened at the intersection of Chestnut EXPY and Highway 65 Friday morning around 3:30 a.m.

SPD says there are currently no witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is the 20th fatal car accident and the 22nd crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

