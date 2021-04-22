Springfield police identify victim in overnight shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night near Delmar Street and Stewart Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Jacob Rowden of Springfield. According to a press release, police found Rowden outside a home at 1049 S. Stewart with a gunshot wound.

Rowden died later at a local hospital.

SPD says they have a person of interest and are attempting to locate the individual. Police say this is the seventh homicide in Springfield in 2021.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).