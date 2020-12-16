Springfield Police identify victim in motorcycle vs. truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on November 19.

According to a press release, the motorcycle driver, 39-year-old James A. Gailey from Marionville, was traveling north on Kansas Expressway when he struck the rear of a pickup truck that was slowing down in traffic near the intersection of Catalpa.

Gailey died from his injuries on the scene. Police say it took multiple attempts to locate and notify next of kin.

This crash marks the 21st fatality motor vehicle crash and the 23rd total crash-related death of 2020.