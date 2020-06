SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man died after a motorcycle crash on the intersection of Kearney & West Bypass on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

37-year-old Scott McCullough was pronounced dead on-scene.

The crash happened in front of Kum & Go when McCullough was struck by an oncoming car while turning onto Kearney.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no sign of impairment.