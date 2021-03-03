Springfield police identify victim in fatal crash involving a bicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the victim involved in a fatal accident involving a bicycle on February 19.

According to a press release, the cyclist has been identified as 59-year-old Kevin Shank. Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. at 2225 N. National.

Police say a car driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling north on National and merged into the left turn lane to make a turn. In the process, the car hit Shank. Shank was stopped in the turn lane on his bike.

Shank was ejected from his bike due to the collision and was injured; he was then transported to a hospital and died from his injuries on February 26.

Springfield Police are still investigating the crash. This crash is the first fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

