Springfield Police identify victim from shooting on N. Concord

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot Friday on N. Concord.

According to a press release, 43-year-old Stanley R. Taylor, was found dead at a home at 1333 N. Concord Ave with gunshot wounds.

Police responded after a caller stated someone had been shot.

Police say a suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).