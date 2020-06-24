Springfield police identify teenager in critical condition after shooting Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two people are still in the hospital after an overnight shooting on June 21.

Authorities say the incident is believed to have taken place on North Elizabeth Avenue. The two gunshot victims were dropped off at Cox North Hospital before midnight.

One victim was identified as David W. Saunders, a 17-year-old male from Springfield. Saunders is in critical condition and is not expected to survive. Police say next-of-kin notifications have been made.

The second victim has serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).