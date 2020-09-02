Springfield Police identify shooting victim, investigation continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 1 in the 2200 block of N. Robberson.

Shad Brown, 39, of Springfield, has been identified as the victim.

Investigators were initially searching for a U-Haul truck in relation to this case, but that vehicle has been located.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

