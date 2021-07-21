Springfield police identify man who was hit by two vehicles on Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police say a man was hit by two vehicles the morning of July 11 at the intersection of Sunshine Street and Moore Road.

According to police, that man has been identified as 30-year-old Jose Maiano Tumax-Sapon of Springfield.

The initial investigation shows Tumax-Sapon was walking south on Sunshine when a 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling west on Sunshine approaching Moore and struck Tumax-Sapon in the roadway around 1:35 a.m. A second vehicle traveling behind the Subaru also struck the man.

Police say Tumax-Sapon was taken to a hospital where he later died, and the driver of the Subaru was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the 11th fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.