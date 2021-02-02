Springfield Police identify man killed in shooting on Chestnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot Monday evening at a home in the 2800 block of W. Chestnut Street.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Chandler Sweaney died on the scene after receiving medical treatment.

Police responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Monday and found Sweaney and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).