Springfield Police identify man found dead with a gunshot wound on E. Chestnut

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police have identified the man found dead in the middle of the road on E. Chestnut near Glenstone.

According to a press release, the man has been identified as 18-year-old Bobby D. Gooch Jr. Police found Gooch lying in the road in the area of 1673 E. Chestnut Street around 3:30 Thursday morning. Gooch was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the tenth homicide for Springfield in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now