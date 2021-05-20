Springfield Police identify man found dead with a gunshot wound on E. Chestnut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police have identified the man found dead in the middle of the road on E. Chestnut near Glenstone.

According to a press release, the man has been identified as 18-year-old Bobby D. Gooch Jr. Police found Gooch lying in the road in the area of 1673 E. Chestnut Street around 3:30 Thursday morning. Gooch was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the tenth homicide for Springfield in 2021.