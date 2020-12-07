Springfield Police Headquarters lobby closed to the public due to staffing shortage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police _-7858832840704636297

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department Headquarters on Chesnut Expressway will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

According to a press release, the staffing shortage is due to COVID-19. The lobby is closed to the public from Monday, Dec. 7 through Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

“We encourage anyone who needs to make a police report to do so online by visiting Springfieldmo.gov/spd or by telephone at 417-864-1810,” SPD says.

The lobby of the south district on Battlefield Road remains closed indefinitely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau