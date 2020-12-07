Springfield Police Headquarters lobby closed to the public due to staffing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department Headquarters on Chesnut Expressway will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

According to a press release, the staffing shortage is due to COVID-19. The lobby is closed to the public from Monday, Dec. 7 through Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

“We encourage anyone who needs to make a police report to do so online by visiting Springfieldmo.gov/spd or by telephone at 417-864-1810,” SPD says.

The lobby of the south district on Battlefield Road remains closed indefinitely.