Springfield Police giving canned goods to people in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Canned goods are being given to the Springfield community thanks to the Convoy of Hope and the Springfield Police Department (SPD).

SPD began a new initiative called the Patrol Pack Program. Police will sort canned fruit, vegetables and proteins into tote bags to give to people in need.

Lieutenant Robert Byrne says he can think of many times over the years when officers used money out of their own pockets to help the community.

“Part of the motto is protect and serve,” said Byrne. “That motto, it’s sounds cliché, but it is that motto. And that’s what most officers get into law enforcement for. That service, and that help as you can community.”

Convoy of Hope also provided non-perishable food to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office so deputies could participate in the Patrol Pack Program.