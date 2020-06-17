Springfield Police explain Golden Pond Apartment shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police were dispatched to an injured male on Hillcrest and Republic Road, at around the same time, a 911 call was made to report two males, one with a firearm, trying to force their way into Golden Pond Apartments.

Police say when they arrived, they found the injured male named Joshua Woods. Woods had a probable gunshot wound that was likely to have been caused by one of the alleged intruders at the nearby apartment complex.

Woods was pronunced dead a short time later, and police say the next of kin has been notified.

There is no confirmation on who actually shot Joshua Woods.

Springfield Police Department tweeted about the shooting.

The incident is currently under investigation, and police are asking people to call 417-864-1810 if they have any information on this crime.